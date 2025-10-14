Isentroniq raises €7.5M to tackle the wiring bottleneck and scale quantum computing

French quantum hardware startup Isentroniq closed a €7.5 million funding round led by Heartcore with participation from OVNI Capital, Kima Ventures, iXcore, Better Angle, Epsilon VC, as well as the support from Bpifrance and the French National Research Agency (ANR) under the France 2030 program.

Quantum computing could transform sectors such as medicine, energy, and logistics, but meaningful progress requires millions of qubits due to error-correction overhead. Superconducting qubits are promising, yet scaling is constrained by cryogenic wiring that adds heat and bulk; beyond roughly 100 qubits, systems hit thermal and spatial limits. Building to 1 million qubits with current approaches would demand massive facilities and tens of billions of euros.

Isentroniq targets heat, cost, and space bottlenecks to enable up to 1,000× more qubits in existing dilution refrigerators, with a long-term goal of reducing the cost of a 1 million-qubit system to about €50 million. The company operates a fabless model—designing its architecture and outsourcing fabrication to specialised partners—to accelerate time to market, limit capex, and ensure industrial-grade quality.

Today, wiring is the #1 bottleneck to scale superconducting quantum computers. Our mission is to turn it into an accelerator,

said Paul Magnard, co-founder and CEO.

Isentroniq was co-founded by Magnard, a superconducting-qubits expert with a PhD from ETH Zurich and former lead architect at Alice & Bob, and ThéodoreAmar, a second-time founder with prior roles at Bain & Company and Hilti.

The announcement comes as major players, including Google, IBM, Amazon, IQM, Alice & Bob, and Rigetti, pursue roadmaps toward 100,000 to 1 million qubits.

The new funding will support the development of Isentroniq’s wiring technology, team build-out, and partnerships to deliver a plug-and-play solution for scaling quantum systems.