Finanz secures €700K to expand financial education across Europe

Milan-based fintech Finanz has raised €700,000 in an all-equity pre-seed round, backed by leading business angels and senior executives from the financial industry, including investors from Amazon, Amundi, Rothschild & Co, and Fundsgate.

Finanz helps people start investing with a personalised, five-minute-a-day guided journey. Built on the belief that financial education is a right, not a privilege, it began as a mission to make finance understandable, even in high school classrooms, before becoming an app.

Research indicates that roughly €10 trillion sits idle in current accounts, and 335 million Europeans aren’t investing due to limited financial knowledge.

Finanz aims to turn this gap into an opportunity by combining technology and cultural impact to help people manage savings and invest with confidence.

We started by bringing financial education into Italian schools, organising over 100 assemblies for students and teachers. Today, we want to directly address a problem that affects millions of Europeans, not just the younger generations, by helping everyone learn how to save and invest, one step at a time,

says Lorenzo Perotta, CEO of Finanz.

Launched in November 2024 by founders Lorenzo Perotta (CEO), Andrea Pasini (CTO), Matteo Spreafico (COO), and Matteo Longoni (CMO), Finanz has a young team with an average age of 23 and plans to hire across technology, product, and design as it develops a leading European platform for financial education and management.

The new capital will support growth in Italy, expansion beyond 100,000 users, and accelerated product development.