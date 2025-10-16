British HRtech Jack & Jill raises $20M to expand to US

London-based startup Jack & Jill has secured 20 million dollars in seed funding to expand its AI-powered recruitment platform to the United States.

The round was led by early-stage European VC firm Creandum, with participation from Ada Ventures, Dig Ventures, Entrepreneur First, Firedrop, Repeat.vc, Episode1, Playfair, and over 75 angel investors, including Nico Rosberg and individuals from Lovable, Anthropic and ElevenLabs.

The company uses conversational AI agents to streamline recruitment for both candidates and employers.

Jack, one of the startup’s AI agents, interacts with job seekers to understand their experience and goals, surfacing only roles that closely match. Jill, its counterpart for employers, learns hiring requirements and identifies candidates by scanning thousands of Jack’s conversations.

“Agency recruiters are heavily constrained by their capacity, while job boards force candidates to sift through endless listings and inundate hiring teams with poorly-suited applicants.” said Co-Founder and CTO Saaras Mehan.

Since launching six months ago, Jack & Jill reports that 49,000 candidates have interacted with Jack, while Jill is embedded within the hiring teams of hundreds of fast-growing companies in London. The company says its clients are seeing faster hiring times, improved candidate quality, and reduced fees compared to traditional recruiters.

The team, currently 12 people strong, is preparing for an imminent launch in San Francisco as part of its broader international expansion.

“Jack & Jill is one of the most exciting businesses leveraging agentic AI that we have seen. The significant market traction they have gained at such an early stage is proof of the market demand.

"We have no doubt that Matthew, Saaras, and the team are leading a revolution in this industry, and we can’t wait to see the response in the US,” said Peter Specht, General Partner at Creandum.