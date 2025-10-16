UPCITI closes $20M to drive global growth of its urban operating platform

UPCITI, a Paris-based company building an operating system for cities, has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by Notion Capital, with participation from Point Nine and Chalfen Ventures.

UPCITI combines proprietary software with purpose-built hardware to help municipalities run critical operations, such as traffic flow, street management, and public safety, more efficiently and securely, with a clear ROI that simplifies adoption.

By owning both the software and the hardware, UPCITI delivers seamless integration while meeting strict privacy requirements, a growing priority for city leaders worldwide.

Cities face mounting pressure from retirements, hiring gaps, and shrinking national and federal funding, forcing them to do more with fewer resources while keeping downtowns vibrant. At the same time, residents demand protection from invasive technologies. UPCITI is designed to be privacy-first, providing the operational insights cities need without tracking individuals.

Jean-Baptiste Poljak, CEO of UPCITI, commented:

Cities are under pressure to deliver more with fewer resources, and our solution consistently demonstrates measurable ROI. This Series A funding allows us to accelerate that impact globally.

UPCITI’s platform is live in more than 150 cities across 17 countries, underscoring global demand for efficient, privacy-first city operations.