etalytics extends Series A to €16M with new investment from Microsoft’s M12

German deeptech etalytics has closed a €8 million Series A extension, bringing its total Series A funding to €16 million. The extension is led by M12, Microsoft’s Venture Fund, and includes continued support from existing investors Alstin Capital (Carsten Maschmeyer), ebm-papst, and BMH.

Built on research from TU Darmstadt, etalytics takes a software-first approach to industrial energy optimisation. Its platform, etaONE®, applies AI, digital twins, and predictive analytics to lower energy costs and emissions while maintaining system reliability and compliance in regulated, energy-intensive environments.

Customers across sectors, including Volkswagen, Equinix, NTT, Digital Realty, and Merck, report up to 50 per cent reductions in energy use for cooling, heating, and ventilation, resulting in measurable carbon reductions and operating cost improvements.

This latest funding round will fuel etalytics’ strategic expansion into North America and scale delivery capabilities across Europe and Asia. It will also enhance its flagship platform, etaONE®, which provides real-time, AI-driven energy optimisation for critical infrastructure in data centers, chemical and pharmaceutical production facilities, and automotive manufacturing sectors where increasing complexity and stricter energy regulations have surpassed the limits of traditional energy management systems.