Deeptech

etalytics extends Series A to €16M with new investment from Microsoft’s M12

Funding will drive the global expansion of an AI-powered energy platform to meet growing industrial demand.
Tamara Djurickovic 14 hours ago
etalytics extends Series A to €16M with new investment from Microsoft’s M12
Send email Copy link

German deeptech etalytics has closed a €8 million Series A extension, bringing its total Series A funding to €16 million. The extension is led by M12, Microsoft’s Venture Fund, and includes continued support from existing investors Alstin Capital (Carsten Maschmeyer), ebm-papst, and BMH. 

Built on research from TU Darmstadt, etalytics takes a software-first approach to industrial energy optimisation. Its platform, etaONE®, applies AI, digital twins, and predictive analytics to lower energy costs and emissions while maintaining system reliability and compliance in regulated, energy-intensive environments.

Customers across sectors, including Volkswagen, Equinix, NTT, Digital Realty, and Merck, report up to 50 per cent reductions in energy use for cooling, heating, and ventilation, resulting in measurable carbon reductions and operating cost improvements.

This latest funding round will fuel etalytics’ strategic expansion into North America and scale delivery capabilities across Europe and Asia. It will also enhance its flagship platform, etaONE®, which provides real-time, AI-driven energy optimisation for critical infrastructure in data centers, chemical and pharmaceutical production facilities, and automotive manufacturing sectors where increasing complexity and stricter energy regulations have surpassed the limits of traditional energy management systems.

etalytics extends Series A to €16M with new investment from Microsoft’s M12
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.