Yaga raises €4M to scale its sustainable fashion marketplace

Tallinn-based Yaga, an online marketplace for second-hand fashion, has raised €4 million in a pre-Series A round led by Specialist VC, with participation from H&M Group, Trind Ventures, Startup Wise Guys, and several angel investors.

Resale platforms have moved beyond niche and are now mainstream shopping destinations. The global second-hand apparel market is projected to grow from $227 billion in 2024 to $367 billion by 2029, placing Yaga at the centre of this expanding sector.

Founded in Estonia in 2017, Yaga operates the market-leading resale platform in South Africa and is expanding into new markets, attracting over 12 million monthly visits.

Yaga’s platform offers a secure, user-friendly experience with escrow-based payments and localised logistics to protect buyers and sellers. Items are generally priced 50–80 per cent below new retail, improving accessibility and supporting more sustainable consumption.

The company plans to strengthen its presence in Africa and the Middle East, creating economic opportunities for sellers while promoting more sustainable consumption.

Aune Aunapuu, CEO and founder of Yaga, said that second-hand fashion is increasingly becoming the preferred choice for millions of consumers seeking both affordability and sustainability.

Our growth in South Africa proves that this is a global movement, not limited to Europe or the US. With this funding, we will explore new expansion opportunities as we continue to build the sustainable fashion marketplace of the future,



The new funding will support expansion opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa, team growth, and the development of existing markets.