Refurbed closes £44 million round as it targets UK expansion

Vienna-founded refurbed, a marketplace for refurbished electronics, home, and sports goods, has secured £44 million in its latest funding round. The round was led by Alex Zubillaga (an investor in Spotify, Fever, and Wallapop) alongside Orilla, the Riberas family’s investment platform known for backing Vinted, Playtomic, and Cabify, with strong follow-on participation from existing shareholders Evli Growth Partners, Bonsai, Almaz, C4 Ventures, and Speedinvest.

refurbed is an online marketplace for professionally refurbished products. Founded in 2017 by Peter Windischhofer, Kilian Kaminski, and Jürgen Riedl, its mission is to make consumption more sustainable by extending the life cycle of existing products, encouraging customers to “Rethink New.”

To date, refurbed has processed 9 million devices and served 4 million customers across 12 European markets. A market leader in Germany and Austria, the company reports environmental outcomes of 350,000 tons of CO₂ avoided, 1,136 tons of electronic waste averted, and 116 billion litres of water saved.

As it enters its next phase of growth, refurbed is focusing on the UK, one of Europe’s largest and more digitally mature markets, as a key step in its European expansion.

In the UK, demand for sustainable technology is rising amid a limited supply of reliable, high-quality refurbished options. The re-commerce sector contributes over £7 billion annually. Yet, more than 100 million phones remain unused in drawers, with an estimated 33 million suitable for refurbishment, an opportunity that refurbed aims to address by returning more devices to the circular economy.

With the UK advancing Net Zero objectives, Right to Repair measures, and e-waste reduction targets, refurbed plans to align with these priorities and support consumers in making more sustainable purchasing decisions as it prepares to enter the market.