Aunoa raises €1.5M to scale its conversational AI agents across Europe

Spanish company Aunoa has raised €1.5 million for its AI agent solutions for the automation of complex customer management tasks.

Aunoa designs and implements advanced conversational AI “agents” for enterprise clients. They combine generative and proprietary AI models to automate customer engagement across multiple channels (WhatsApp, web chat, social messaging, voice) and integrate with existing systems, such as CRM/ticketing, to support functions such as lead capture, customer service, and scheduling.

With an emphasis on data governance, regulatory compliance, and scalable automation of high-volume interactions, they target sectors such as retail, finance, telecom and logistics.

Aunoa has had strong traction in 2025, with 2M€ recurring turnover and a team of 35 employees.

Its international commercial development already spans 10 countries and works with leading companies across critical sectors such as banking and logistics.

Eoniq and Faraday led the round, which was supported by GoHub Ventures, Aurorial and Alea. According to Tom Horsey, eoniq managing partner:

“Aunoa represents the type of company we love to support. It has solid technology, powerful equipment and international vision. This investment reinforces our confidence in their leadership in the field of conversational agents.”



