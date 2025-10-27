Cellcolabs secures $12M to drive technical development

Stockholm-based Cellcolabs, a Swedish biotech focused on industrial-scale production of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), has secured $12 million in primary funding from Titian Capital via its life sciences platform, Titian Life Sciences, bringing total funding to $37 million.

Founded in 2021, Cellcolabs manufactures GMP-certified MSCs using a production protocol refined over more than 20 years at the Karolinska Institutet. Its cells are supplied to university hospitals worldwide and to private clients, including professional athletes and public figures.

The company operates a GMP-certified facility in Stockholm and an industrial-scale platform for allogeneic MSCs used in both research and clinical contexts. Through collaborations with academic institutions and contract research programs, Cellcolabs supports projects from preclinical studies to late-stage clinical trials.

While it does not provide patient treatments, its subsidiary sponsors international studies in areas such as cardiovascular prevention, musculoskeletal repair, and age-related frailty, using the same Sweden-produced MSCs.

The company aims to reduce the cost of MSCs by 90 per cent by 2035 to lower barriers to research and therapeutic applications.

According to Dr. Mattias Bernow, CEO of Cellcolabs, the field is approaching an inflection point as scientific evidence grows and regulatory pathways clarify, driving unprecedented demand for stem cells.

With this investment, Cellcolabs plans to advance technical development and expand internationally, reinforcing its objective to increase the accessibility and affordability of high-quality MSCs for research and therapeutic use.