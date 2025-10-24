Enpal secures €700M ABS facility, Lakestar calls time on generalist venture funds, and 15% of Slush alumni become founders

This week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox. Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇩🇪 Enpal secures €700M ABS facility with M&G for residential solar and heating loans

🇬🇧 Non-drill brain monitoring startup CoMind raises over $100M 🇦🇹 Refurbed closes £44M round as it targets UK expansion

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇫🇷 Ipsen expands oncology portfolio with €1B acquisition of French biotech ImCheck Therapeutics

🇬🇧 Allica Bank snaps up UK embedded finance startup Kriya

🇩🇪 Munich-based defense tech company Quantum Systems is acquiring the AI ​​company Spleenlab

🇳🇱 Dutch truck-services platform TRAVIS acquired by Germany’s Knorr-Bremse

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💸 Iris Ventures closes €100M round for new consumer tech fund

💰 Lakestar calls time on generalist venture funds

🇪🇺 From Seed to sovereignty: HV Capital’s expanding mandate across Europe

🗞️ In other (important) news

😠 A global AWS outage exposes fragile digital foundations

💰The biggest European cleantech deals in H1 2025

☀️ Energy unicorn 1KOMMA5° takes on Germany’s gas plan with EU complaint

🤖 OpenAI offers UK data storage, as says UK customer numbers quadrupled in 12 months

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇱🇹 Lithuania’s tech ecosystem: Founders and executives discuss its evolution

🚀 15% of Slush alumni become founders — a launchpad unlike any other in Europe

🇸🇪 Meet AI-BOB: the Swedish startup bringing AI-powered compliance to the construction industry

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇮🇪 Paygentic nets $2M pre-seed to power payments for AI-native firms

🇬🇧 Rightcharge raises £1.6M to power EV charging payments for Europe’s fleets

🇪🇸 Aunoa raises €1.5M to scale its conversational AI agents across Europe

🇬🇧 HotGreen Solutions raises £1.2M for ultra-efficient heat pumps

🇩🇪 Every Health raises €1.1M to build Europe’s first LGBTQ+ virtual clinic

🇫🇷 Certificall raises €1M seed to strengthen its position in the European market