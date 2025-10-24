Enpal secures €700M ABS facility, Lakestar calls time on generalist venture funds, and 15% of Slush alumni become founders

This week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox. Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇩🇪 Enpal secures €700M ABS facility with M&G for residential solar and heating loans
🇬🇧 Non-drill brain monitoring startup CoMind raises over $100M 🇦🇹 Refurbed closes £44M round as it targets UK expansion
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇫🇷 Ipsen expands oncology portfolio with €1B acquisition of French biotech ImCheck Therapeutics
🇬🇧 Allica Bank snaps up UK embedded finance startup Kriya
🇩🇪 Munich-based defense tech company Quantum Systems is acquiring the AI company Spleenlab
🇳🇱 Dutch truck-services platform TRAVIS acquired by Germany’s Knorr-Bremse
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💸 Iris Ventures closes €100M round for new consumer tech fund
💰 Lakestar calls time on generalist venture funds
🇪🇺 From Seed to sovereignty: HV Capital’s expanding mandate across Europe
🗞️ In other (important) news
😠 A global AWS outage exposes fragile digital foundations
💰The biggest European cleantech deals in H1 2025
☀️ Energy unicorn 1KOMMA5° takes on Germany’s gas plan with EU complaint
🤖 OpenAI offers UK data storage, as says UK customer numbers quadrupled in 12 months
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇱🇹 Lithuania’s tech ecosystem: Founders and executives discuss its evolution
🚀 15% of Slush alumni become founders — a launchpad unlike any other in Europe
🇸🇪 Meet AI-BOB: the Swedish startup bringing AI-powered compliance to the construction industry
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇮🇪 Paygentic nets $2M pre-seed to power payments for AI-native firms
🇬🇧 Rightcharge raises £1.6M to power EV charging payments for Europe’s fleets
🇪🇸 Aunoa raises €1.5M to scale its conversational AI agents across Europe
🇬🇧 HotGreen Solutions raises £1.2M for ultra-efficient heat pumps
🇩🇪 Every Health raises €1.1M to build Europe’s first LGBTQ+ virtual clinic
🇫🇷 Certificall raises €1M seed to strengthen its position in the European market
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments