Every Health raises €1.1M to build Europe’s first LGBTQ+ virtual clinic

Every Health, Europe's first virtual clinic dedicated to LGBTQ+ healthcare, has closed a €1.1 million Seed round.

The platform offers digital care pathways, including testing, consultations, prescriptions, and medication delivery, serving queer communities and anyone seeking stigma-free health care. While digital health companies like FOLX and Nurx have gained significant traction in the US market, Europe remains largely underserved.

LGBTQ+ individuals represent 9 per cent of the world population with €150 billion in collective annual healthcare spending in Europe, yet face systematic barriers: 46 per cent avoid disclosing their sexual orientation or gender identity to healthcare providers due to fear of discrimination, according to the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights. Gay men face 23 times higher HIV risk than the general population globally, according to UNAIDS data.

"Health is a human right, not a privilege. For LGBTQ+ people, that right has been systematically denied for far too long," said Dimitri Bilyarchyk, co-founder of Every Health.

"We've heard countless stories: gay men travelling hundreds of kilometres every few months to get their PrEP, trans individuals waiting months for affirming care appointments, queer people avoiding doctors due to discrimination. Every Health exists because we refuse to accept this reality."

Beyond LGBTQ+-specific care pathways, Every Health addresses the broader challenges of sexual health access, a category that affects millions but remains plagued by stigma, shame, and accessibility barriers in traditional healthcare settings.

The platform's digital-first model removes these friction points, offering discreet testing, consultations, prescriptions, prevention, treatment, and medication delivery designed for both queer communities and anyone seeking judgment-free sexual health services.

The company's approach tackles systemic barriers, including discrimination in healthcare settings, lack of cultural competency among providers, stigma around sexual health, and limited geographic access to specialised care.

Czech Founders VC led the funding, with participation from Atlantic Labs, Nation 1 VC, Ultra Ventures, ZAS Ventures, and Taimi, one of the world's largest LGBTQ+ dating apps.

"Our investment in Every Health was driven by the opportunity to solve a massive, underserved healthcare need affecting tens of millions of Europeans," shared Ivan Kristel, General Partner at Czech Founders VC.

"Dima and his team are exceptional executors who have proven they can build trust in a market that's been historically stigmatised and often ignored in healthcare.

Every Health is defining an entirely new category in European healthcare. One that provides safety and access to millions who've lacked both."

Taimi's strategic investment marks the dating app's first major move into verticals beyond its core platform, reflecting a broader trend of LGBTQ+ platforms expanding into holistic wellbeing services. "Investing in Every Health is a natural extension of our mission," said Alex Pasykov, founder of Taimi.

"We've always believed that supporting the LGBTQ+ community means going beyond romantic connection. Access to inclusive healthcare is a huge part of that, and Every Health is building something essential."

The round positions Every Health to build out the European LGBTQ+ digital health category, with plans to expand service offerings throughout the region where healthcare systems have been slow to address community-specific needs and sexual health access.

The funding will enable Every Health to expand its care offerings with new remote diagnostics and treatment pathways addressing both LGBTQ+-specific healthcare needs and broader sexual health services. The startup has built a network of partner doctors, pharmacies, and labs serving thousands of users across Germany in its first year of operation.

Lead image: Dimitri Bilyarchyk and Alexander Petrov, co-founders of Every Health. Photo: uncredited