Primaa raises €7M to accelerate product growth and international expansion

Paris-based Primaa, a developer of AI software for automated, accurate histological and cancer diagnostics, has extended its financing round to €7 million. The round is backed by the partnership fund between MH Innov’ and Elaia, and SWEN Capital Partners, with additional participation from Super Capital and members of the Wendel family.

Primaa builds AI tools that detect cancer biomarkers and support diagnostic workflows. Cleo Breast (CE-IVDR) assists pathologists by automatically detecting and quantifying key biomarkers in breast cancer, while Cleo Skin, currently undergoing CE marking, addresses skin cancer and is designed to diagnose melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and basal cell carcinoma on histological slides.

These tools aim to improve diagnostic reliability and consistency, reduce processing time, and ease routine workloads for pathologists.

As well as saving time and improving accuracy in diagnostics, our tools make life much easier for practitioners. The automatic counting and detection features completely relieve them of certain time-consuming tasks,

said Fanny Sockeel, CEO and co-founder of Primaa.

Cleo Breast and Cleo Skin are in use at leading centres in France, including Institut Curie, AP-HP, and Saint-Joseph Hospital, and are beginning to roll out in Europe (ZAS Laboratory and Liège University Hospital).

Primaa is expanding its portfolio with solutions in development for cervical cancer (in partnership with AP-HP and Medipath) and prostate cancer (Erasme Hospital, Belgium).

The new funding will strengthen the sales organisation for faster European deployment and customer support, and accelerate feature development, including predictive AI models for disease progression and relapse risk. It will also support international expansion, particularly in the United States with planned FDA certification activities.