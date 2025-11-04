mu-ray.tech emerges from stealth and raises €325K to bring muon beam imaging to market

Deeptech mu-ray.tech, founded by experts from DESY and CERN, and deeptech GScan, which specialises in muon tomography, have closed their €325,000 initial investment round to commercialise disruptive Muon Beam Imaging (MBI) technology.

MBI, which utilises cutting-edge Laser Plasma Accelerator technology, is positioned as a potential game-changer across numerous industries:

Defence, aerospace, and car industries need more penetrative diagnostics for production and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO).

Safer medical imaging, especially focused on sensitive patient groups, including children and pregnant patients, and the early diagnosis of cancer via chemical element analysis (calcium, iron, and iodine buildup)

"Muon radiation allows us to identify the composition of materials, creating completely new opportunities in the aerospace, automotive, defence industries, and in the long term, medical imaging. It will be the next revolution in the imaging domain after Computer Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET),” noted co-founder Kristjan Põder, a researcher who currently leads the development of Laser Plasma Accelerator-based commercial applications at DESY in Hamburg.

According to Andi Hektor, co-founder and GScan veteran:

“In Hamburg, we are right next door to our potential partners and customers— Airbus, Philips, Rheinmetall, Siemens, and many others.



This proximity allows us to validate and deploy the technology much faster. In Tallinn, we are building our software and AI team enjoying the dynamic startup ecosystem and software engineering talent pool in Estonia,”

MBI has established ties within the Cambridge and Oxford deeptech ecosystem, developed through research and work with GScan, which are critical for attracting top UK talent.

The investment was led by Mart Maasik and Matti Hautsalo at Nordic Science Investments, with participation from Toomas Bergmann at Peaksjah and Swiss CERN angel investor Michele Battistin. The startup also received support from the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency.

According to lead investor, Mart Maasik, Partner at Nordic Science Investments, Kristjan Põder and Andi Hektor possess a unique combination of scientific expertise and business acumen:

“As a deeptech investor, we are excited by mu-ray.tech's unique combination of world-class competence —bringing together AI, advanced sensors, high-power photonics, and particle physics with proven commercial expertise.”

The funding will fuel the company’s mission to deliver safer, penetrative 3D imaging capabilities with the power to identify the chemical composition of imaged materials.

Lead image: Andi Hektor and Kristjan Põder of mu-ray tech. Photo: uncredited.