Pasqal secures strategic investment from LG Electronics to unlock real-world quantum advantages for product innovation

Neutral atom quantum computing company Pasqal, today gains an equity investment from LG Electronics, a significant step toward advancing quantum computing to real-world industrial applications.

Founded in 2019, Pasqal constructs quantum processors using ordered neutral atoms in 2D and 3D arrays, enabling practical quantum advantages for its customers and addressing real-world problems.

As part of the partnership, Pasqal and LG Electronics will co-develop quantum algorithms to address some of LG’s most complex business challenges, including multiphysics simulation, optimisation, and material discovery.

These efforts aim to unlock new efficiencies, accelerate innovation, and enable breakthroughs in product design and performance.

The two companies will also jointly explore collaboration opportunities in enabling technologies across the quantum computing value chain, such as optical and electronic components and modules that form the backbone of neutral atom quantum computing infrastructure.

Neutral atom quantum computers use individual atoms trapped by laser light as quantum bits, operating at room temperature.

This collaboration will accelerate the industrialisation of quantum hardware and strengthen the global supply chain for critical quantum technologies.

According to Loïc Henriet, CEO of Pasqal, the partnership with LG Electronics represents a powerful convergence of quantum science and industrial expertise:

“Together, we will accelerate the deployment of industry-ready applications and bring quantum computing closer to solving real-world problems at scale.”

“At LG Electronics, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation to deliver transformative technologies. By investing in and collaborating with Pasqal, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of quantum computing,” said Seong-Hyok Sean Kim, Senior Research Fellow (VP) of LG Electronics.

The strategic partnership is expected to accelerate product development and industrialisation of quantum computers, while also paving the way for industry-ready applications that will benefit multiple sectors.



