European tech weekly recap: More than 60 tech funding deals worth over €848M

Last week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €848 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 The top three industries that raised the most were transportation (€380.4 million), energy (€69 million), and healthtech (€61.1 million). Regionally, 🇬🇷 Greece took first place on the back of Spotawheel’s €300 million deal, followed by 🇩🇪 Germany (€116.6 million) and 🇨🇭 Switzerland (€88.9 million).

❗ Let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week, including your handy.csv file, allowing for an even more in-depth analysis.