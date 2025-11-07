General

Spotawheel bags €300M, Aspirity Partners closes debut €875M Fund, and UK signals "Quantum Decade"

This week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €848 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Cate Lawrence 9 hours ago
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about. If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox. Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇷 Used car platform Spotawheel bags €300M in equity and debt

🇫🇷 Upway raises $60M to refurbish 1 million e-bikes by 2030

🇩🇪 Reflex Aerospace secures record €50M as satellites deemed Europe’s “Achilles heel”

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers  

🇬🇧 Homemove acquires Home.co.uk, merging AI-driven moving tools with trusted market data

🇨🇭US-based company acquires AI sign.mt language translator

🇺🇦 GigRadar acquired the Ukrainian freelance community Top Rated Club

🇮🇪 Latvia's Mapon shifts gears into Ireland, acquiring Fleet DATA to power European expansion

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💸  Europe’s founders unite: new Fund aims to build Europe’s first trillion-dollar tech giants

💰  Aspirity Partners closes debut €875M Fund to back Europe’s next B2B tech champions

💵  Armilar Fund IV hits €120M first close to invest across Iberia and Europe

💰 Balnord unveils €70M fund for frontier and dual-use tech across the Baltics

🇬🇧 Froda teams up with Triffin to provide £100M in growth capital for UK consumer brands

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 Bulgarian unicorn Payhawk plays down Brex's European challenge

🤖  Anthropic to open offices in Paris and Munich

🇺🇦 Circus Defence makes first deployment with BRAVE1 in Ukraine — a world first for autonomous defence

⚛️ UK signals "Quantum Decade" with new investments and deals to fast-track real-world quantum adoption

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🤖 Europe’s AI ecosystem: Rapid growth and rising global ambitions

🪖 Agate Sensors wins Swedish defence contract for physiology monitoring

🚲 Europe’s urban shared mobility needs a brain — SWITCH built one.

🇺🇦 Can SET University become Ukraine’s founder factory?

💧 Collo's deeptech fix for the food & beverage industry’s water waste problem

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇪🇪 Leil lands €1.5M to make hyperscale storage infrastructure accessible for all

🇨🇭 Motley raises $1.5M and launches AI business reporting platform

🇬🇧 Vigilant AI.ai lands £585,000 pre-seed for compliant "AI Teammates"

🇨🇭 FireDrone gets €161,000 from Venture Kick for heat-resistant drones

🇫🇷 Pasqal secures strategic investment from LG Electronics to unlock real-world quantum advantages for product innovation

