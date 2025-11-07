Spotawheel bags €300M, Aspirity Partners closes debut €875M Fund, and UK signals "Quantum Decade"

This week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €848 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇬🇷 Used car platform Spotawheel bags €300M in equity and debt
🇫🇷 Upway raises $60M to refurbish 1 million e-bikes by 2030
🇩🇪 Reflex Aerospace secures record €50M as satellites deemed Europe’s “Achilles heel”
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇬🇧 Homemove acquires Home.co.uk, merging AI-driven moving tools with trusted market data
🇨🇭US-based company acquires AI sign.mt language translator
🇺🇦 GigRadar acquired the Ukrainian freelance community Top Rated Club
🇮🇪 Latvia's Mapon shifts gears into Ireland, acquiring Fleet DATA to power European expansion
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💸 Europe’s founders unite: new Fund aims to build Europe’s first trillion-dollar tech giants
💰 Aspirity Partners closes debut €875M Fund to back Europe’s next B2B tech champions
💵 Armilar Fund IV hits €120M first close to invest across Iberia and Europe
💰 Balnord unveils €70M fund for frontier and dual-use tech across the Baltics
🇬🇧 Froda teams up with Triffin to provide £100M in growth capital for UK consumer brands
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇪🇺 Bulgarian unicorn Payhawk plays down Brex's European challenge
🤖 Anthropic to open offices in Paris and Munich
🇺🇦 Circus Defence makes first deployment with BRAVE1 in Ukraine — a world first for autonomous defence
⚛️ UK signals "Quantum Decade" with new investments and deals to fast-track real-world quantum adoption
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🤖 Europe’s AI ecosystem: Rapid growth and rising global ambitions
🪖 Agate Sensors wins Swedish defence contract for physiology monitoring
🚲 Europe’s urban shared mobility needs a brain — SWITCH built one.
🇺🇦 Can SET University become Ukraine’s founder factory?
💧 Collo's deeptech fix for the food & beverage industry’s water waste problem
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇪🇪 Leil lands €1.5M to make hyperscale storage infrastructure accessible for all
🇨🇭 Motley raises $1.5M and launches AI business reporting platform
🇬🇧 Vigilant AI.ai lands £585,000 pre-seed for compliant "AI Teammates"
🇨🇭 FireDrone gets €161,000 from Venture Kick for heat-resistant drones
🇫🇷 Pasqal secures strategic investment from LG Electronics to unlock real-world quantum advantages for product innovation
