Anthropic to open offices in Paris and Munich

The US AI lab behind the chatbot Claude is opening offices in Paris and Munich, as it looks to grow its European footprint. San Francisco–based Anthropic has also made a number of personnel appointments across Europe, where it employs nearly 200 people.

The new Paris and Munich offices build on Anthropic’s existing EMEA headquarters in Dublin and offices in London and Zurich. Outside of the US, it also has offices in Tokyo, Seoul and Bengaluru.

Separately, Guillaume Princen, who joined Anthropic earlier this year as head of EMEA, has been appointed EMEA head of startups, mid-market and digital native businesses. Thomas Remy, a former Google executive, has been appointed head of EMEA South, while Pip White, a former HP executive, has been appointed head of UK, Ireland, and Northern Europe.

The San Francisco-based firm, valued at $183bn in September this year, says that Europe is now its fastest-growing region in terms of revenue, but did not divulge specific numbers. Examples of European firms working with Claude include L’Oréal, BMW, SAP, Lovable and N26.

Chris Ciauri, Anthropic’s managing director of international, said: “The business leaders I speak to are clear-eyed on both the immense opportunity that AI development represents and the critical importance of safety, reliability, and public trust.

"With a bigger, broader, and highly specialised leadership team, we’re doubling down on sustained EMEA growth and building the team our European users need.”

