Anthropic raises $13 billion at $183 billion valuation, tripling its value in six months

Anthropic, the AI research startup behind the Claude family of models, has raised $13 billion in a Series F round, bringing its post-money valuation to $183 billion, more than tripling its value from just six months ago.

The round was led by investment firm ICONIQ, with Fidelity Management & Research and Lightspeed Venture Partners co-leading. Other major investors include the Qatar Investment Authority, Blackstone, and Coatue.

This marks a sharp rise from the company’s $61.5 billion valuation in March 2025, when it raised $3.5 billion in Series E. The fresh capital will be used to "expand our capacity to meet growing enterprise demand, deepen our safety research, and support international expansion as we continue building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems," Anthropic said in a blog post.

Anthropic’s growth has been driven largely by rising enterprise demand for its Claude AI models. In August, the company released Claude Opus 4.1, an upgrade focused on agentic tasks, real-world coding, and reasoning, areas that continue to drive adoption in enterprise software and development teams.

Anthropic's partners include Alphabet and Amazon, the latter of which is reportedly considering another multibillion-dollar investment to deepen its strategic partnership with the startup.

Anthropic is also deepening its ties with the U.S. government. In August, Claude was added to the list of approved AI vendors by the U.S. General Services Administration, joining OpenAI and Google. The company later said it would offer Claude to the U.S. government for just $1, signaling a longer-term strategy to become a key AI supplier for public-sector needs.