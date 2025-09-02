Diagnostics startup Cyted Health secures $44M Series B

Gastrointestinal diagnostics startup Cyted Health has secured $44 million in Series B funding, led by EQT Life Sciences, with Advent Life Sciences and the British Business Bank (formerly British Patient Capital) joining as co-leads. Existing investors Morningside and BGF also participated in the round, which includes a non-dilutive contribution from a strategic partnership with HCA Healthcare.

The Cambridge-founded company, which develops molecular diagnostics for the early detection of esophageal diseases, plans to use the capital to accelerate commercial expansion in the United States, consolidate its presence in the UK market, and grow its portfolio of advanced diagnostic tests.

“This Series B financing marks a defining moment for Cyted as we continue to deepen our commitment to detecting esophageal diseases earlier,” said Marcel Gehrung, CEO and Co-founder of Cyted Health. “This investment will help us consolidate our leading position in the market by expanding our US presence and adding new life-saving innovations to our advanced diagnostics portfolio.”

Cyted’s diagnostics platform centers on EndoSign, an FDA 510(k)-cleared device that enables minimally invasive collection of esophageal cells, alongside a suite of proprietary biomarker-based molecular tests. The platform aims to offer a patient-friendly alternative to endoscopy, enabling earlier detection of conditions such as Barrett’s esophagus and esophageal adenocarcinoma.

The company has already demonstrated substantial clinical traction in the UK through the National Health Service (NHS), with over 35,000 tests performed to date. Its technology is backed by a growing body of peer-reviewed publications validating both patient acceptance and clinical effectiveness.

“Cyted is strongly positioned to redefine the standard of care in upper GI diagnostics worldwide,” said Bruno Holthof, Partner at EQT Life Sciences. “Its minimally invasive diagnostics platform is the standout innovation to capture this significant market opportunity, and we’re delighted to add the company to our portfolio.”

The gastrointestinal diagnostics market is experiencing increased investor attention, driven by rising global incidence of esophageal and colorectal cancers, growing demand for non-invasive diagnostics, and mounting healthcare system pressures to detect and treat diseases earlier.

Cyted operates at the intersection of biomarker-based precision medicine and preventive gastroenterology, two fast-growing verticals within the healthtech and diagnostics space. Its focus on early-stage detection of esophageal conditions positions it well in a market segment where survival rates can increase dramatically with earlier diagnosis.

The company’s expansion into the US, the world's largest diagnostics market, will likely target health systems and value-based care providers looking for scalable, cost-effective alternatives to invasive procedures. The strategic partnership with HCA Healthcare, one of the US's largest for-profit hospital networks, may provide a strong commercialisation foothold.

The Series B financing follows Cyted’s formation of a Clinical Advisory Board, comprising leading experts in gastroenterology and oncology, tasked with guiding the company's clinical strategy as it scales internationally.