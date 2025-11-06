Circus Defence makes first deployment with BRAVE1 in Ukraine — a world first for autonomous defence

Munich autonomous robotics systems startup Circus SE today announces that Circus Defence has signed a framework agreement with BRAVE1, the Ukrainian government’s defence technology platform.

Ths is the first deployment under the newly formed Circus Defence entity and the world’s first use in active defence operations – starting in Ukraine.

The deployment will provide Ukrainian partners with an operational logistics and efficiency advantage through fully autonomous nutrition systems.

Designed for field mission deployment, the company's CA-M delivers a frontline-ready, fully autonomous food preparation system that removes the need for human involvement and significantly reduces operational complexity. Its containerised design enables rapid transport, setup, and deployment — even in remote or temporary locations — ensuring 24/7 access to fresh, high-quality, nutritious meals without requiring permanent staff or kitchen infrastructure.

Built for energy resilience and equipped with smart sensors and vision-based controls to maintain HACCP-level hygiene and food safety, the CA-M provides consistent, reliable nourishment wherever it’s needed most.

Circus Defence SE is part of Circus SE, a developer of autonomous AI robotics and dual-use infrastructure systems. The company develops modular, AI-driven autonomous infrastructure solutions for mission-critical environments, building on Circus’s patented technologies and proven expertise in meal supply robotics.

The program, initiated by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ministry of Defence, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Military Innovation Technology Solutions (MITS), aims to integrate and scale next-generation defence technologies in Ukraine.

The agreement establishes a collaboration to deploy autonomous ground infrastructure systems, starting with Circus AI robotics and nutrition supply systems at BRAVE1 facilities, with deployments set to begin immediately.

Circus Defence will also utilise the government-owned program’s expertise to expand its AI robotics product portfolio, moving beyond meal supply to next-generation autonomous defence systems.

The delivery to Ukraine marks Circus Defence’s operational market expansion, where the company will leverage its global mass-production capabilities and the upcoming start of European high-volume production.







