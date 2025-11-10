YQuantum receives €161K to build scalable next-gen quantum hardware

Swiss-based YQuantum has received €161,000 (CHF 150,000) from Venture Kick to develop miniaturised hardware components for the next generation of quantum computers.

Quantum computers offer substantial potential in drug discovery, materials science, and finance. Achieving this requires reliable control of thousands of quantum bits (qubits). Today’s systems often rely on bulky, complex hardware, which constrains scalability and delays commercial deployment.

YQuantum develops miniaturised, high-performance cryogenic hardware aimed at improving scalability. Its components support high-fidelity superconducting and spin-qubit operations, enabling the construction of larger and more stable quantum processors. By reducing size and improving efficiency, YQuantum seeks to move quantum computing hardware from research settings toward practical use.

YQuantum serves a broad range of customers advancing quantum systems, from academic labs researching new qubit architectures to startups and major technology firms scaling their platforms. The quantum hardware market is expected to expand rapidly in the coming years, driven by increasing investment and technological progress across the ecosystem. Projections suggest it could reach several billion euros as quantum computing moves from research to commercialisation.

The new funding will strengthen YQuantum’s technology base and accelerate the commercialisation of next-generation products, while supporting R&D expansion, business development, and customer engagement.