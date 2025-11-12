Spiich Labs gets backing from Tandem Health and Creandum founders

A Swedish startup leveraging AI to improve sales productivity has raised €600k pre-seed funding, backed by high-profile names across Europe's tech ecosystem.

The funding round in Spiich Labs was led by Ampli Ventures, with backing from Tandem Health CEO Lukas Saari and Creandum co-founder Stefan Lindeberg. One of the founders of Lovable and a European OpenAI executive are also backing the startup.

Johan Torssell, CEO and founder of Stockholm-based Spiich, claimed he turned down a role at Palantir to launch the startup.

The startup says its AI assistant automates CRM updates, meeting preparations, and follow-ups. It says its first AI assistant eliminates over eight hours of weekly admin work. The assistant integrates natively with HubSpot, and Google Workspace, allowing reps to update CRM records through text or voice commands from anywhere.



It automatically generates daily meeting briefs by synthesising CRM data, email threads, and company research, then drafts personalised follow-ups based on conversation context. The startup says it already has customers in five countries.



Torssell said: "I turned down Palantir to build Spiich after watching startup founders and their sales teams lose entire days to admin work that could be automated.



"Sales reps should be building relationships and closing deals, not populating fields in a CRM. We built the product that we wished existed - one that works wherever the sales rep is, through simple conversation. The traction in our first four months proved the market was desperate for this, and we’re just getting started."