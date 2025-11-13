The biggest European security tech deals in H1 2025

From cybersecurity to defence and privacy innovation,
European security companies in H1 2025 are increasingly addressing the complex
security needs of both enterprises and governments. The landscape spans from
software-driven automation and cloud-native threat detection to emerging
categories such as AI-powered security operations, digital identity governance,
and secure data exchange.
A strong cluster of companies emerges from major European
hubs such as Paris, Berlin, London, Munich, and Dublin, each cultivating
specialised expertise in areas like extended detection and response (XDR),
privileged access management, and consent management. The convergence of
cybersecurity and compliance, along with new regulatory frameworks like NIS2
and DORA, is also driving investment in automation, managed services, and
privacy-first solutions.
The integration of artificial intelligence into threat
analysis, incident response, and vulnerability management has become a defining
theme, enabling faster, more adaptive protection against increasingly
sophisticated attacks.
The following are the ten largest funding rounds in the
European security tech industry during the first half of 2025.
1
Tines (Ireland)
Amount raised in H1 2025: €120.7M
Tines is a workflow-automation platform designed to empower security, IT operations, infrastructure, engineering and product teams to move fast while staying safe.
Built on a drag-and-drop, low- or no-code foundation, Tines enables organisations to connect any tool or API, craft intelligent workflows and deploy AI assistants across the enterprise with enterprise-grade security and integration flexibility.
By replacing repetitive manual tasks with orchestrated workflows, Tines helps teams reduce time-to-value, scale operational coverage and focus on mission-critical work rather than “muck work.”
In February, Tines secured €120.7 million in Series C financing to accelerate product innovation and ensure enterprise-grade security.
2
Didomi (France)
Amount raised in H1 2025: €72M
Didomi is a Paris-based software company that helps organisations place user consent and privacy at the heart of their digital strategies.
The company offers a consent and preference management platform that enables businesses to collect, store and manage user data choices across websites, mobile apps, and connected devices, while ensuring compliance with global data regulations such as GDPR and CCPA.
With its tools, companies can customise user privacy journeys, track vendor risk, automate data-subject request management, and optimise marketing performance, improving consent rates and return on ad spend.
In April, Didomi secured €72 million in funding, enabling the company to acquire Addingwell, a leading provider of server-side tagging technology.
3
FTAPI Software (Germany)
Amount raised in H1 2025: €65M
FTAPI Software is a Munich-based software company, founded in 2010, that provides a German-hosted, enterprise-grade platform for secure data exchange and automated workflows.
Its platform supports the handling of sensitive files, encrypted emails, structured data collection, and workflow automation, all designed to meet compliance standards such as GDPR, NIS‑2 and DORA.
With over 2,000 organisations and more than one million users relying on its tools, FTAPI serves sectors such as public administration, healthcare, and industry, aiming to give clients full control over their data flows and reduce manual overhead.
In February, FTAPI Software raised €65 million to further expand its product portfolio for secure, trustworthy data exchange.
4
Sekoia.io (France)
Amount raised in H1 2025: €26M
Sekoia.io is a cybersecurity company that empowers SOC teams and MSSPs with an AI-driven operational security platform. Their flagship offering, the Sekoia SOC Platform, integrates cyber-threat intelligence (CTI), next-gen SIEM/XDR capabilities, and SOAR automation in one unified solution.
Designed for rapid deployment and seamless integration into existing security stacks, Sekoia.io’s platform supports organisations across hybrid and multi-tenant environments, enabling continuous 24/7 threat detection and streamlined incident response.
In April, Sekoia.io raised €26 million to inject more AI into cybersecurity.
5
Cloudsmith (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2025: $23M
Cloudsmith is a cloud-native, globally distributed SaaS platform that serves as the “single source of truth” for software teams, enabling organisations to centrally manage, secure, and distribute all software artefacts across the software supply chain.
Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Cloudsmith enhances visibility, compliance, and control in modern DevOps and CI/CD workflows.
In March, Cloudsmith raised $23 million in a Series B funding round, bringing its total funding to over US$40 million.
6
Labrys Technologies (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2025: $20M
Labrys Technologies is a London-based tech company that builds Axiom, a secure workforce-management platform designed to help organisations verify, engage, coordinate and pay globally dispersed teams through a single solution.
Axiom brings together four core capabilities: biometric identity and location verification, a global real-time team visualisation interface, multilingual secure communications and task assignment, and instant compliant payments (including via stablecoins).
Targeted especially at high-risk, low-trust environments, such as defence, humanitarian aid and government operations, Labrys’s platform enables large‐scale coordination with enhanced security, compliance and operational efficiency.
Labrys raised $20 million in June for humanitarian and security operations software.
7
Whalebone (Czech Republic)
Amount raised in H1 2025: €13.35M
Whalebone is a cybersecurity company providing user-centric, no-installation Protective DNS and comprehensive digital security solutions for telecom operators, ISPs, enterprises, and governments.
Its platform blocks phishing, malware, and fraud at the DNS layer, protecting users and devices without requiring any software installation. With products like Aura for telecoms, Immunity for enterprises, and Peacemaker for on-premise environments, Whalebone delivers seamless, scalable protection and strengthens digital trust across networks worldwide.
In February, Whalebone raised €13.35 million in Series B to expand globally, enhance customer success, accelerate product development, grow enterprise and public sector reach, and strengthen threat intelligence.
8
ThreatSpike (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2025: $14M
ThreatSpike Ltd is a London‐based cybersecurity company offering an end-to-end managed service designed to defend organisations of all sizes. Their “Blue” platform provides 24/7 detection and response across cloud, network, endpoints, email and applications, while their “Red” service delivers unlimited penetration testing and offensive-security exercises under a fixed subscription.
The company emphasises clear outcomes over alerts, integrating AI-driven automation, cross-domain threat hunting and compliance coverage to simplify security operations and replace tool sprawl with a unified service.
In June, ThreatSpike raised $14 million to simplify cybersecurity for SMEs.
9
Baobab (Germany)
Amount raised in H1 2025: €12M
Baobab is a Berlin-based cyber-insurance MGA that combines a market-leading insurance policy with built-in risk-prevention services for Europe’s SMEs, delivered through a broker-friendly digital platform.
Its approach uses automated underwriting, dynamic pricing, and continuous portfolio management in partnership with major carriers such as Zurich, ERGO, Liberty Specialty Markets, Tokio Marine Kiln, Argenta (Hannover Re) and Talbot (AIG).
In June 2025, Baobab raised €12 million to further scale its integrated cyber protection offering.
10
Qevlar AI (France)
Amount raised in H1 2025: $10M
Qevlar AI empowers Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) with a revolutionary autonomous, agentic-AI platform that automatically investigates alerts end-to-end—enriching data from SIEM, EDR, cloud and other tools, drawing conclusions, generating reports, and recommending remediation steps in minutes.
Founded in 2023 in Paris, Qevlar is backed by top-tier investors including EQT Ventures and Forgepoint Capital, and serves major enterprises and global MSSPs, enabling them to cut mean time to investigate (MTTI), reduce alert fatigue, and shift analysts from reactive tasks to proactive threat hunting.
In April, Qevlar AI secured $10 million in funding to advance its agentic-AI security engine, bringing total backing to $14 million.
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments