The biggest European security tech deals in H1 2025

From cybersecurity to defence and privacy innovation, European security companies in H1 2025 are increasingly addressing the complex security needs of both enterprises and governments. The landscape spans from software-driven automation and cloud-native threat detection to emerging categories such as AI-powered security operations, digital identity governance, and secure data exchange.

A strong cluster of companies emerges from major European hubs such as Paris, Berlin, London, Munich, and Dublin, each cultivating specialised expertise in areas like extended detection and response (XDR), privileged access management, and consent management. The convergence of cybersecurity and compliance, along with new regulatory frameworks like NIS2 and DORA, is also driving investment in automation, managed services, and privacy-first solutions.

The integration of artificial intelligence into threat analysis, incident response, and vulnerability management has become a defining theme, enabling faster, more adaptive protection against increasingly sophisticated attacks.

The following are the ten largest funding rounds in the European security tech industry during the first half of 2025.