Deblock secures €30M Series A to expand on-chain banking in Europe

French crypto-banking startup Deblock has secured €30 million in Series A funding led by Speedinvest, alongside CommerzVentures and Latitude. Existing investors 20VC, Headline, Chalfen Ventures, and Kraken Ventures also participated in the round.

Deblock offers a fully on-chain banking solution in Europe that combines features of a traditional bank account with on-chain self-custody. By linking a euro current account with a personal, self-owned crypto wallet, the platform allows users to manage both fiat and digital assets in one place. This setup supports everyday payments, investments, and savings through Vaults and direct access to decentralised finance (DeFi) services, while enabling users to retain control over their funds rather than relying on custodial platforms.

Deblock was founded by former Revolut and Ledger executives Aaron Beck, Adriana Restrepo, Jean Meyer and Mario Eguiluz. Since its launch in France in April 2024, the company has grown to more than 300,000 customers, reflecting increasing demand for banking services that combine usability and security while allowing customers to retain full control over their digital assets through self-custody. The company is regulated by the Banque de France as an Electronic Money Institution and holds a MiCA licence from the AMF, ensuring compliance with European financial standards.

Building on this momentum, Deblock is preparing to enter the German market to bring its fully on-chain banking solution to a broader European audience, supported by Germany’s strong adoption of digital financial services and well-established regulatory framework.

Our goal is to create a clear and secure way to use both euros and digital assets in everyday life – and these markets are critical to defining the future of on-chain banking in Europe,

said Jean Meyer, co-founder and CEO of Deblock.



The Series A funding will help Deblock accelerate its European expansion by growing its local team and investing in product localisation and German-speaking customer support.