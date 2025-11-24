Social Links raises $3M to boost AI digital risk protection

Netherlands-based Social Links has secured $3 million in follow-on funding to advance the development of next-generation tools that help organisations protect their brands, assets, and personnel in an AI-driven risk environment. The investment is led by Yellow Rocks!, which has increased its total commitment sixfold since its initial funding.

Drawing on a decade of experience in Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) and digital investigations, Social Links has translated its expertise into AI agents that counter AI-driven crime and operate collaboratively as an autopilot system. The product marks a key step in the company’s approach to protecting against modern threats, complementing and extending beyond traditional infrastructure-focused cybersecurity solutions.

The company provides comprehensive data intelligence to help organisations detect and address AI-enabled fraud and crime across social media, messaging services, and other digital platforms, with a focus on anticipating new AI-driven attack surfaces.

Ivan Shkvarun, CEO of Social Links, noted that the misuse of AI by the criminal sector has introduced complex risks that current protection methods can no longer keep up with.

Our responsibility is to provide clarity and actionable insight, turning fragmented and overwhelming data into effective defence. This is essential for securing trust in an AI-driven world. We deeply care about our investors and customers, and it is important for us to develop and grow together.

Social Links’ flagship AI initiative, developed under the AI Defender Autopilot concept, is designed to address emerging AI-related digital risk challenges, such as detecting fraud and scam messages in employee communication channels and identifying misinformation or false content about a brand, with a focus on accuracy and scalability.

The company also plans to accelerate its growth with the introduction of new products built on its AI Defender Autopilot concept.