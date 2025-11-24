Revolut valued at $75BN, with Nvidia and A16z joining investor roster

Revolut has been valued at $75bn, following a secondary share sale, which saw Nvidia and US blue-chip VC firm Andreessen Horowitz invest in Europe’s most valuable private tech firm for the first time.



The round was led by Coatue, Greenoaks, Dragoneer, and Fidelity Management & Research Company with participation from NVentures, Nvidia’s venture capital arm, and Andreessen Horowitz (A16z), Franklin Templeton, and T. Rowe Price.



Revolut’s $75bn valuation marks a significant jump compared to its $45bn valuation through a secondary share sale last year, cementing its status as Europe's most valuable private tech firm and valued in the top 10 of the world's most valuable private companies, Revolut said.



In the share sale, which was widely known about, employees were allowed to sell up to 20 per cent of their holding to new and existing investors.



Nik Storonsky, CEO & co-founder of Revolut, commented: “This milestone reflects the remarkable progress we have made in the last twelve months towards our vision of building the first truly global bank, serving 100 million customers across 100 countries.

"I’d like to thank our team for their determination and energy, and for believing that it is possible to build a global financial and technology leader from Europe.”



Victor Stinga, CFO of Revolut, said: “The level of investor interest and our new valuation reflect the strength of our business model, which is delivering both rapid growth and strong profitability. We welcome onboard a series of world-class investors and look forward to working with them for the next stage in Revolut’s evolution.”



The share sale is Revolut's fifth employee share sale to date.



Revolut, which has over 65m customers, reported revenues of £3.1bn in 2024, a 72 per cent year-on-year increase and pre-tax profits of £1.1bn, more than double the previous year.

