Procure AI nets $13M to scale autonomous AI for procurement

London-based Procure AI, a company pioneering AI-native procurement automation for procurement and supply chain management, has raised $13 million in seed funding. The round was led by Headline, with participation from C4 Ventures, Futury Capital and notable angel investors from across the procurement industry.

Procurement teams are under pressure to do more with fewer resources. Forty-seven per cent of B2B buyers cite operational complexity as a major challenge, and 90 per cent of companies say constraints such as limited headcount, budget pressures and skills gaps are hindering their ability to transform. At the same time, organisations face rising costs, unpredictable delivery timelines and increasingly complex compliance requirements.

Founded by Konstantin von Bueren and Yves Bauer, Procure AI’s platform is designed to deliver measurable cost savings and operational efficiency by helping businesses optimise spend. A key differentiator is its end-to-end approach. Rather than targeting isolated workflows, Procure AI offers an AI-native procurement platform that spans the full range of processes and use cases where AI can have an impact.

By integrating and enriching fragmented procurement data instead of replacing existing systems, the platform addresses the practical challenges procurement teams face. It acts as a secure and sovereign procurement data layer, with dedicated hosting and end-to-end autonomous solutions built to deliver direct customer value.

The platform deploys more than 50 AI agents across three categories: autonomous agents that execute procurement tasks independently, collaborative agents that support and enhance human decision-making, and ambient agents that provide proactive assistance. This AI-native architecture enables end-to-end automation across sourcing, contracting, purchasing and invoice management.

Core solutions include Autonomous Spot-Buy and Tactical Sourcing, which have shown 35–46 per cent time reductions and 3.7–5.2 per cent savings per event, and Quote-to-Order Intake, where around 60 per cent of requests can be handled autonomously.

Yves Bauer, Co-founder and co-CEO of Procure AI, noted that while many procurement tools require companies to rebuild their systems from the ground up, Procure AI intentionally chose a different approach.

Our platform sits on top of fragmented data landscapes and makes them intelligible, enriching what is there rather than replacing it. That is why we can deliver ROI in months, not years, and why our clients see us as a partner rather than just another vendor.

With the new funding, Procure AI plans to expand its engineering team and strengthen its go-to-market capabilities, supporting growth beyond its initial focus on the DACH region into the UK, Nordics, Benelux and France.