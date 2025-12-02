Pack bags €5.8M to accelerate its international expansion

Italy-based Pack, the AI-native HR tech startup, has closed a Series A funding round totalling €5.8 million. Following an initial €3.5 million tranche in September 2025 led by Rialto VC, the second tranche marks the entry of US-based Acadian Ventures, a fund specialising in the future of work technology.

The round also includes leading HR and SaaS figures such as David Clarke, Thomas Otter, Jason Corsello, Steven Hunt, Luca Saracino, Doris Tomanek and Jeroen Van Hautte. Pack was advised on the transaction by Bonelli Erede, with partner Giulia Bianchi Frangipane and senior associate Enrico Goitre supporting the legal structuring of the deal.

Founded in 2022 by Pietro Maria Picogna and Giacomo Gentili, Pack is a people-development platform that helps companies map skills, assess potential and support personalised development paths, including coaching, mentoring and targeted training, through a continuous AI-powered monitoring system. Its goal is to help organisations grow through skills, making teams more agile, informed and prepared for future challenges.

Companies don’t just need HR software; they need an intelligent partner capable of interpreting people data and turning it into strategic decisions. Our mission is to make organisations more aware, agile and future-ready,

explains Giacomo Gentili, CPO and co-founder of Pack.

With this round, Pack strengthens its position among Europe’s HR tech startups, supported by its international outlook, proprietary technology and AI-native culture. The company has grown to a 30-person team across two countries and plans to reach 50 employees within the next six months, with new hires focused on product, AI and customer success.

The new capital will support this hiring plan, enable expansion into France, Germany and the United Kingdom, and accelerate Pack’s AI roadmap, with the aim of establishing the company as a European leader in Human Capital Intelligence.