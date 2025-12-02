Shiftmove acquires Ocean, expanding its European fleet technology footprint

Berlin-based Shiftmove has acquired Ocean, the fleet management division of Orange Business in France. This acquisition positions Shiftmove as a significant European fleet technology provider, serving 27,000 corporate customers and managing 730,000 vehicles across the continent with a team of more than 500 employees.

Although fleets represent a substantial share of emissions and mobility costs, only around 30 per cent of European companies currently use fleet management software. At the same time, rising fuel prices, higher insurance and repair costs, and stricter sustainability requirements are placing growing demands on fleet operators.

Shiftmove’s AI-powered fleet management platform links real-time vehicle data with intelligent software to help organisations procure vehicles, control costs, and manage operations at scale. Its cloud-based solutions are used across sectors, including construction, healthcare, field services, manufacturing, logistics and the public sector, supporting fleets from a single vehicle to more than 10,000.

Commenting on the acquisition, Francine Gervazio, CEO of Shiftmove, said:

Ocean’s integration strengthens our European ecosystem and speeds our shift to fully connected, intelligent and highly automated fleet operations. Cars are becoming computers, and fleets need technology built for this new reality. With our group’s expertise, we’re setting the new standard for how Europe moves.

Founded in 2003, Ocean serves around 8,000 corporate customers and manages more than 180,000 vehicles in France, with a strong track record in geolocation and embedded telematics. As a specialised fleet technology provider, Shiftmove plans to build on Ocean’s capabilities, enhance its innovation potential and integrate the company into its growing European ecosystem.

Stéphane Peycelon, General Manager of Ocean, said that joining Shiftmove marks an important new stage for the company, noting that Shiftmove’s scale, technological capabilities and strategic ambition strongly complement Ocean’s established position in the French fleet management market:

This partnership enables us to bring faster innovation, richer data insights and future-proof solutions to fleets in France and beyond.

The acquisition strengthens Shiftmove’s role in a European fleet technology market facing increasing regulatory and economic pressure.