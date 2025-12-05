yuv raises $12M to scale sustainable hair colour tech in the UK and US

London-based yuv, a beauty technology company developing the world’s first smart hair colour lab system for salons and freelancers, has closed a $12 million Series A funding round. The round was led by Nineyards Equity, with participation from Founder Francisco Gimenez, existing investor VNV Global, and a network of strategic angel investors.

yuv is modernising the professional hair colour market through patented hardware, AI-enabled software, and refillable packaging. Its flagship product, the yuv Lab, is a compact, app-connected dispensing system that replaces single-use tubes with refillable aluminium cartridges, delivering precise, customizable formulations at the touch of a button.

Designed for both salons and freelancers, the platform combines patented hardware, AI-powered software, and Swiss-developed formulas optimised for customisation, performance, and safety. By pairing refillable packaging with intelligent data systems, yuv helps beauty professionals reduce waste, cut costs, streamline operations, and expand creative possibilities.

Commenting on the round, Francisco Gimenez, Founder & CEO of yuv, said the new investment marks an important step in the company’s development:

With the backing of Nineyards Equity, VNV Global, and our wider investor community, we are strengthening our commitment to reshaping professional hair colour through sustainability, design, and technology.

The new funding will support yuv’s growth in the UK and its planned US launch in 2026, scaling its patented platform and subscription model to a wider network of salons and freelancers worldwide.