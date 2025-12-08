Data/Research

European tech weekly recap: More than 65 tech funding deals worth over €1.3B

Last week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Tamara Djurickovic 9 hours ago
📊 The top three industries that raised the most were software (€651.4 million), artificial intelligence (€355.3 million), and fintech (€87.5 million). Regionally, 🇫🇷 France took first place (€654.9 million), followed by 🇩🇪 Germany (€275.1 million) and 🇬🇧 the UK (€244.8 million).

