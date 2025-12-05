Brevo becomes unicorn after a €500M round, Bending Spoons acquires EventBrite, and Europe's biggest H1 edtech deals

This week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.



💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇫🇷 French CRM outfit Brevo hits unicorn status following a €500M funding round

🇩🇪 Black Forest Labs secures $300M Series B at $3.25B valuation

🇬🇧 Shop Circle secures $100M credit facility as it positions itself as Europe’s alternative to VC funding

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇮🇹 Bending Spoons to acquire Eventbrite in $500M all-cash deal

🇩🇪 Wayve acquires German startup Quality Match

🇫🇷 Shiftmove acquires Ocean, expanding its European fleet technology footprint

🇩🇪 FORMEL SKIN joins MANUAL to expand from skin health to whole-body care

🇬🇧 KKR completes £4.7B acquisition of Spectris





🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💸 Europe’s overlooked alpha: Growathon Ventures targets Venture’s biggest market failure

💰 SwissHealth Ventures doubles fund volume to CHF 100 million

🇳🇱 Backing founders from “day zero”, Dutch VC Volve Capital closes Fund I at €9 million

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇸🇪 Former Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström joins Nordic Air Defence

🇺🇦 New programme fast-tracks European defence innovation with controlled testing in Ukraine

💧 UN Development Program and Wazoku invite startups to pioneer new tech for underwater mine detection

🔥 From heat waste to heat source: Power Mining launches shipping-container data centres for city heating

🤖 Entrepreneurs launch European “venture studio”





📡 Recommended reads and listens

🍎 The biggest European edtech deals in H1 2025



🇬🇧 Mater-AI secures £1.5M to tackle one of energy’s oldest problems: wasted heat



🇪🇺 “I definitely want a European listing”, says Nvidia-backed n8n CEO



🔬 Biotech scaleup NADMED launches $30K global award to advance innovation in cellular health

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇩🇰 Complir raises €1.7M to help retailers manage global compliance with AI infrastructure

🇺🇦 Sky Spy lands $1.6M to fix SIGINT failures in saturated signal environments

🇮🇹 Liablix secures €1.2M to modernize automotive claims analysis



🇳🇴 Fronted lands $1M to modernise global hiring using AI



🇮🇹 Bestie Bite raises $700,000 to reinvent restaurant choices with AI gamification

🇸🇪 Lovable-built Lumoo gets €550,000 funding from Lovable CEO