FORMEL SKIN joins MANUAL to expand from skin health to whole-body care

UK healthtech platform MANUAL has acquired FORMEL SKIN, Germany’s largest digital dermatology provider. Together, the companies will form one of Europe’s fastest-growing healthtech groups, united by a bold vision: to build the world’s leading unified health platform.



Since its founding in 2019, FORMEL SKIN has offered patients expert guidance, personalised treatments, and long-term support through a digital platform that bridges the gap between medical expertise and everyday life.



Today, FORMEL SKIN has provided over 2 million treatments and is one of Europe’s fastest-growing health techs, with tens of thousands of monthly users.

The company set the standard for digital dermatological care in Europe through partnerships with leading European universities and treatment journeys that show more than 90 per cent improvement in treatment outcomes. Headquartered in Berlin with a team of 125 employees, the company has become a trusted name in dermatology, empowering patients to take control of their skin health from home.



By joining MANUAL, FORMEL SKIN will accelerate its mission and expand beyond dermatology, delivering better outcomes for patients across a broader range of conditions and markets.



“This acquisition is the most important milestone in FORMEL SKIN’s journey,” said Florian Semler, Founder and CEO of FORMEL SKIN.

“For six years, we’ve been on a mission to make dermatology more accessible and to build a platform that serves millions of patients. From humble beginnings, FORMEL SKIN has grown into Europe’s leading digital dermatology provider.

Now, we’re ready to take the next leap. Together with MANUAL, we are excited to go beyond dermatology and build the world’s leading global health platform."

"We’re deeply impressed by FORMEL SKIN’s achievements since its founding in 2019 and enthusiastic about the company’s future growth potential,” said George Pallis, Founder and CEO of MANUAL.

Under a new brand VOY, the company will launch Germany’s most advanced, medically supervised weight loss program, combining personalised, clinically proven treatments with comprehensive lifestyle and behavioural support.



