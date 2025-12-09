Assaia raises $26.6M Series B to boost AI for airport operations

Assaia, the Zurich-based aviation technology company, has raised $26.6 million in an oversubscribed Series B funding round led by Armira Growth, alongside existing investors.

As air traffic volumes surpass pre-pandemic levels and airports face staffing constraints and tighter operational margins, the industry is increasingly prioritising intelligent automation to strengthen resilience and improve efficiency.

Assaia’s AI platform supports this shift by reducing turnaround times and enabling more effective planning across airside operations.

Assaia uses artificial intelligence and computer vision to give airports and airlines full visibility and control over aircraft turnaround operations. Its solutions help predict issues, automate key processes, and enhance operational performance, contributing to safer, faster and more sustainable airport environments.

Christiaan Hen, CEO of Assaia, said the funding marks an important new stage for the company, noting that airports and airlines are turning to AI more than ever to address growing operational pressures.

With Armira’s backing, we are accelerating the rollout of new technologies and expanding our footprint to deliver measurable value in some of the world’s most complex airport environments.

Assaia’s technology, designed to optimise the aircraft turnaround process through real-time visibility and automation across apron operations, is already deployed at major international hubs including New York JFK, London Heathrow, Dubai International, and Toronto Pearson. At these airports, it supports reduced delays, improved on-time performance and better gate utilisation.

The new capital will allow Assaia to scale its AI platform globally and launch additional solutions aimed at improving efficiency for airports, airlines and ground handlers.

A portion of the funding will support the rollout of the next-generation StandManager, a planning module that uses AI to optimise gate and stand assignments before aircraft land, enhancing predictability and gate utilisation in congested and high-volume environments.