Elvy raises €500M to power its next-generation energy solution

Swedish energy company Elvy has secured a €500 million financing package from Scayl and a banking partner to fund home energy packages offered through a monthly subscription model. The packages include solar panels, heat pumps, and home battery systems, and are designed to remove the need for large upfront investments.

Elvy is providing integrated home energy solutions, combining smart technology with installation services and customer support to help households reduce energy costs and emissions as it expands across Sweden. Under the subscription, homeowners receive equipment, installation, maintenance, and coverage for the home’s electricity needs at a fixed monthly cost. The system is managed by Elvy’s AI engine, which monitors and optimises household energy generation and consumption.

Elvy’s CEO and co-founder, Johan Outinen, says the focus is not primarily on the technology itself, but on delivering peace of mind to homeowners:

Our customers want heating, warm water, and reasonable electricity costs. It shouldn’t require big investments or that they become energy experts in their free time to optimise energy consumption.

As electricity prices remain volatile across Europe, more homeowners are looking for solutions that offer cost predictability alongside environmental benefits. Elvy’s model is intended to help households reduce dependence on the grid, lower long-term energy expenses, and improve home sustainability and potential property value, while lowering barriers to adopting modern energy systems.

Supported by the €500 million financing, the company expects to make these systems available to tens of thousands of households and increase its capacity to onboard up to 15,000 new customers.