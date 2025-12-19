StretchSense raises $2.3M to drive global expansion of XR training gloves

StretchSense, a wearable technology company that develops data capture gloves, has secured $2.3 million in funding led by PXN Ventures, with support from Scottish Enterprise. The company has now raised nearly $20 million across three external funding rounds.

Founded in 2012, StretchSense specialises in advanced motion capture gloves designed to connect human movement with digital environments. Its products use proprietary stretch sensor technology and machine learning to deliver high-fidelity hand and finger tracking for VR and XR applications, including animation, gaming, training, and simulation.

The company’s gloves enable natural, controller-free interaction, providing precise real-time motion capture for immersive environments and creative workflows.

StretchSense’s product portfolio includes XR training gloves for immersive learning and simulation, gaming and streaming gloves for intuitive interaction, and professional motion capture gloves for animation and virtual production. The technology emphasises comfort, durability, and usability, including features such as machine-washable textiles and robust sensor performance.

The company is increasingly focused on sectors including healthcare, education, aviation, and defence. Its gloves, developed through over a decade of hand data capture research, support realistic training experiences that encourage muscle memory development. The gloves also incorporate haptic technology, using vibrations to simulate interaction with digital objects.

Recently appointed CEO Chris Chapman, formerly an investor director at the company, said the technology is intended to simplify and enhance interaction in XR environments by removing traditional controllers. He added:

The XR Train glove powers scalable, truly immersive training, delivering intuitive interaction and measurable outcomes across enterprise and government environments.

With its latest investment, StretchSense is looking ahead to 2026, with a focus on scaling its XR training technology and further integrating physical interaction alongside virtual environments to support learning outcomes.