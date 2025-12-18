Neural Concept raises $100M to scale AI-native engineering

Swiss-based Neural Concept has raised a $100 million Series C round led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with participation from existing investors Forestay Capital, Alven, HTGF, D.E. Shaw Ventures, and Aster Capital.

Founded in 2019 and spun out of EPFL in Lausanne, Neural Concept develops an AI-focused engineering platform for product development. The company embeds AI into design and simulation workflows to help engineering teams accelerate development and improve product performance across efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

(You can check out our earlier interview with Pierre Baqué, CEO and co-founder, on how the company’s 3D AI platform is being used to reshape engineering workflows at OEMs.)

Neural Concept’s CAD-native enterprise AI is designed to interpret geometry, constraints, and design intent. The company says the platform supports physics-aware design copilots that enable teams to evaluate more design options earlier in the process and reduce late-stage changes.

Neural Concept reports growing adoption as engineering organisations move from pilots to wider deployments, with activity across sectors including automotive, aerospace and defence, energy, semiconductors, and consumer electronics. It also reports partnerships with global OEMs and component suppliers.

Dr. Pierre Baqué, CEO and founder of Neural Concept, said the company was created to enable AI-driven design for complex systems such as future vehicles and spacecraft:

Advances in AI are transforming engineering from a process of trial and error into a data-driven workflow where tradeoffs and constraints can be understood and optimised from the start.

This investment enables us to fast-track our progress toward establishing the intelligence layer powering every engineering team, worldwide.

The company plans to use the funding to accelerate product development, including a planned generative CAD capability in early 2026, expand its global go-to-market teams, and deepen partnerships with companies such as Nvidia, Siemens, Ansys, Microsoft, and AWS.