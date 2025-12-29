The tech news stories under the radar in 2025

After a particularly spirited online conversation about whether tech media should still be covering funding rounds, I found myself reflecting on what we actually do — day in, day out — at Tech.eu.
When I do workshops about talking to the media, I often talk about the story behind the news. Beyond funding, there’s a broader story of the people building tech, backing innovation, and questioning what comes next.
As 2025 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the features you may have missed this year — the ones that go beyond the headline numbers and into the substance of Europe’s tech moment.
- Can algorithms rule better than humans? Sensay Island resurrects Churchill, Gandhi, and Tesla to find out What happens when philosophers, scientists, and leaders of the past are resurrected as AI agents and placed in charge of a tropical micronation?
- AI agents “lost” when patients ask medical questions, says healthtech boss Ali Parsa and Vladimir Lupenko discuss AI in healthtech.
- What will it take for nuclear to meet AI's surging energy demands? We asked European startups what they need to see to expedite development on SMRs and nuclear plants.
- HOLYWATER’s $70M ARR romance media empire is built with AI, offering a glimpse into the future of storytelling The Ukrainian startup reimagines romance fiction as a hugely successful franchise, but not all authors are swooning.
- UK at risk of becoming AI “users, not makers”, says Hoberman, as Nvidia and Microsoft pledge billions Google and Microsoft are amongst several US tech giants to pledge AI investments into the UK.
- The Twingo E-Tech is more than a car — it’s Renault’s blueprint for competing with China After the original was discontinued in 2024, the compact EV returns with faster development, lower costs, and a globalised R&D approach aimed at restoring Europe’s small-car market.
- Kinisi bets on simplicity over spectacle in the robotics race According to Kinisi Robotics founder Bren Pierce, staged demos and backflips don’t impress industrial buyers who need 24/7 reliability.
- The Seoul Statement paves the way for European AI standards The future of AI standards in Europe will be a framework agreed upon thousands of miles away in South Korea.
- How games are mobilising millions for climate action A United Nations project with Planet Play is combating climate change by engaging the world's games community to come together to fight climate change.
