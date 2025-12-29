The tech news stories under the radar in 2025

After a particularly spirited online conversation about whether tech media should still be covering funding rounds, I found myself reflecting on what we actually do — day in, day out — at Tech.eu.

When I do workshops about talking to the media, I often talk about the story behind the news. Beyond funding, there’s a broader story of the people building tech, backing innovation, and questioning what comes next.

As 2025 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the features you may have missed this year — the ones that go beyond the headline numbers and into the substance of Europe’s tech moment.