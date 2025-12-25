The biggest European agritech deals in H1 2025

European agritech demonstrated measured resilience and strategic maturity amid a still-cautious investment climate. Rather than broad, hype-driven expansion, the sector showed clear signs of consolidation, technical depth, and stronger alignment with real on-farm and food-system needs.

More attention went to areas tied to efficiency and sustainability, using fewer inputs, improving animal and crop performance, and strengthening resilience to climate and cost pressures. Indoor and controlled-environment growing continued to develop, but with a stronger focus on energy use, automation, and making the economics work. Digital tools also shifted toward helping farmers make clearer decisions, rather than simply collecting more data.

The following are the ten largest funding rounds in the European agritech industry during the first half of 2025.