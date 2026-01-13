General

European tech in 2025: The data, the deals, and what comes next

Tech.eu’s largest-ever Annual Report unpacks €72bn in investment, 3,740+ deals, surging exits, and the investors and sectors shaping Europe’s innovation landscape heading into 2026.
Cate Lawrence 14 hours ago
European tech in 2025: The data, the deals, and what comes next
Send email Copy link

At 42 pages, Tech.eu's 2025 Annual Report is our largest to date and packed with a comprehensive review of topics including investments, geographic and industry performance, top M&A and exit activities, insights and predictions from startups and VCs, and much more.

While there's plenty more information packed inside the full report, let's dive into some top-level items.

Key findings

€72 billion

In 2025, European tech investment reached €72 billion, positioning the year as the second-strongest of the past three years and reinforcing the market’s long-term growth despite a modest 3.2 per cent correction from 2024’s peak.

3740+ deals

2025 saw a steady stream of investments both in terms of the number of deals and the total amounts raised month-over-month.

UK on top

From a geographic view, 2025 saw little change in the top countries funded, with the UK retaining its lead position.

Fintech reins supreme in 2024

In 2025, fintech was the best-performing industry, with €11.1 billion raised over 397 rounds.

715 M&A and exit activities

In 2025, the number of exits increases to 715, compared with 648 in 2024, indicating a moderate recovery in exit activity.

While this is an improvement on the previous year, exit volumes remain below the 2023 level of 847, suggesting that 2025 reflects a stabilisation phase rather than a full return to earlier highs.

Pre-Seed and Seed investors drive deal flow in 2025

In 2025, the European tech ecosystem was supported by a balanced mix of public institutions, early-stage specialists, and global venture capital firms, creating a resilient and scalable funding environment.

Investors such as Bpifrance, CDP Venture Capital, and High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) played a central role in backing innovation, particularly at early stages, while specialised pre-seed and seed investors, including Antler, SpeedInvest, and Seedcamp, led overall deal activity.

The entire Tech.eu 2025 Annual Report is now available for download.

Gain a deeper understanding of the European tech landscape and make informed decisions for your business with data-driven analysis, exclusive reports, and valuable research.

From all of us here at Tech.eu, we wish you a very happy, healthy, and prosperous 2026.

Tech.eu 2025 Annual Report
Tech.eu 2025 Annual Report
Download Report
European tech in 2025: The data, the deals, and what comes next
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.