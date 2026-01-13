LIV4 raises €500k to modernise industrial quality management

LIV4 an Italian startup applying generative AI to enterprise processes, has closed a €500,000 Pre-Seed funding round to accelerate the development of its platform, expand its team and strengthen strategic partnerships.

Today, quality management is often perceived as a complex, mandatory process, slowed down by repetitive manual activities and a high risk of human error. Feedback from companies involved in early pilot projects confirms the need for a concrete solution capable of reducing operational time, increasing accuracy and improving data analysis across internal systems.

LIV4 develops a proprietary platform designed to query, analyse and generate complex technical documentation in a fast, intuitive and fully compliant way.

It enables companies to interact with their quality data using natural language, automating activities that are still largely manual and time-consuming today: from information retrieval and regulated technical documentation to process traceability and validation.

Founded in 2025 by Patricia Achinca and Matteo Giunchedi, LIV4 originally started in 2023 as a solution for intelligent information management in travel organisations, before evolving into industrial-quality processes.

After years of research, experimentation and early prototypes, the founders identified a clear and unmet need in the industrial sector: simplifying and accelerating data management and documentation activities within quality processes.

“Our vision is to help companies turn industrial quality into a truly strategic process through the use of generative AI,” said founders Patricia Achinca and Matteo Giunchedi.

“We do this through a proprietary platform capable of understanding technical contexts, querying enterprise data and automatically generating documents that are already formatted and compliant with industry regulations.



With this round, we will expand product features, strengthen the team and accelerate validation within the Italian industrial market”.

LIV4 has already launched pilot projects with Nupi Industrie Italiane, as well as companies in the Food & Beverage and Earthmoving sectors.

The team currently consists of seven people and plans to expand in the coming months, particularly in tech and product roles, to support platform development and scale the technology to additional regulated industries.

The investment was led by a group of business angels with direct experience in the industrial, software and manufacturing sectors, including Bernhard Konzet (General Manager at Blulink), Claudio Ognibene (President and CEO of Ognibene Power), Sean Milloy (entrepreneur and senior executive with global experience at Cummins, now CEO of LHP Europe), and Giovanni Giunchedi (former executive at Bottega Veneta, Sergio Rossi and Richard Ginori – Kering Group).

The round was also supported by Intesa Sanpaolo and Banca d’Imola, further validating the project's solidity and the relevance of applying generative AI to industrial quality processes.

“We decided to invest in LIV4 after analysing its potential in an industrial context that is undergoing an inevitable transformation,” said investor Bernhard Konzet