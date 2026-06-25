Almetra secures €16.3M Series A to drive smarter manufacturing

Berlin-based manufacturing intelligence company Almetra, formerly known as Deltia, has raised €16.3 million in a Series A funding round led by blisce/, with participation from NAP, Merantix Capital, Robin Capital, Underline, Critical Ventures and a group of business angels.

Manufacturers are facing growing pressure from labour shortages, rising costs and intensifying competition, while many factories still rely on manual observation and fragmented systems that make it difficult to identify inefficiencies and improve productivity.

Almetra addresses this challenge with a platform that combines video, machine data, IT systems and operator knowledge into a single source of operational intelligence. AI-powered cameras installed above production lines process video locally, converting it into structured production data such as cycle times, output rates and equipment utilisation, without requiring IT integration.

Maximilian Fischer, co-founder and CEO of Almetra, said many manufacturers know they are losing production capacity but lack the visibility to understand where inefficiencies occur. He said the platform helps factories identify optimisation opportunities within weeks, enabling teams to make decisions based on operational data rather than guesswork.

Worker privacy is built into the platform. Video footage is anonymised, most data remains on-site, and only short, randomised snippets are retained for root-cause analysis. The company's proprietary models are trained for industrial production environments and adapt to each customer's manufacturing processes.

The funding will support product development, the company's expansion into the US and the continued development of Almetra's platform into a comprehensive intelligence and automation layer for the shopfloor.

Looking ahead, Almetra plans to expand its automation capabilities, including robotics applications in selected production environments.