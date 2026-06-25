Kalipso raises $3.2M to scale regulatory compliance platform

Barcelona-based Kalipso, a regulatory technology platform built by lawyers and engineers to help organisations operationalise regulatory change, has raised $3.2 million in funding. The round was backed by Varsity, Lanai, Plug and Play, Kima Ventures and Vento.

As regulatory obligations grow, organisations face increasing challenges in translating legal requirements into operational processes. In many cases, these workflows remain fragmented across disconnected tools and manual processes.

Kalipso aims to address this challenge through a unified platform that operationalises regulatory change. It continuously analyses regulatory developments, identifies which obligations apply to each organisation, highlights gaps in existing compliance frameworks and generates implementation-ready recommendations with full source traceability.

By bringing regulatory monitoring, remediation, ownership and audit workflows into a single environment, the platform enables legal and compliance teams to move from reactive compliance management to continuous regulatory oversight.

Complementing the core platform is Kalipso Regulatory Radar, the company's real-time regulatory intelligence layer. It provides global coverage across the entire regulatory lifecycle, from early-stage legislative proposals and consultation papers to final rules, supervisory guidance and interpretive updates. Using agentic relevance matching, it prioritises developments based on each organisation's business model, jurisdictional exposure and operational footprint.

Kalipso already works with organisations including Groupe Caisse des Dépôts in France and Alma, and is seeing growing demand from enterprise legal and compliance teams operating across multiple jurisdictions.

The growing demand comes as organisations navigate an increasingly demanding regulatory environment, particularly in Europe, where the European Commission's regulatory agenda is placing greater operational pressure on legal and compliance teams.

Virginia Debernardi, co-founder and COO of Kalipso, said many compliance teams still rely on fragmented collections of disconnected tools to manage regulatory change. She said the company was built to bring regulatory interpretation, policy implementation and compliance controls together within a single platform.

Teams don't need another alert feed or another long report. They need infrastructure that turns regulation into action, and the peace of mind of knowing they are compliant.

Pierre Ferran, co-founder and CEO of Kalipso, said his experience working across legal and engineering roles highlighted the gap between interpreting regulations and implementing them. He said Kalipso was built to combine both disciplines in a single platform that helps organisations put regulatory requirements into practice.

The funding will support Kalipso's international expansion and team growth as demand for regulatory technology continues to increase.

Looking ahead, Kalipso plans to expand its team throughout 2026 while strengthening its presence across key international markets, including the UK, France, Spain, Italy and the Benelux region.