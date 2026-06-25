Wayout raises €2.42M to scale decentralised drinking water infrastructure platform

Wayout International, the Swedish developer of Distributed Drinking Water Infrastructure, today announced the successful closing of a €2.42 million (SEK 26.6 million) Series A extension. The round was oversubscribed by €956,000 (SEK 10.6 million), reflecting strong support from both existing shareholders and new strategic investors with significant industry expertise.

Wayout has developed a proprietary infrastructure platform that enables safe drinking water to be produced locally from virtually any water source through an integrated ecosystem of advanced purification, controlled mineralisation, reusable logistics, smart dispensing and digital monitoring.

The platform is designed to address some of the most significant challenges facing the global water industry, including water stress, ageing infrastructure, increasing transportation costs, single-use plastic waste, carbon emissions and growing consumer demand for transparency and quality.

According to Ulf Stenerhag, CEO and Founder, Wayout International, the financing marks an important milestone for Wayout. We are moving from proving the technology to deploying it at scale.

"The strong support from both existing and new investors reflects growing confidence in our vision and in the market opportunity ahead. We believe the world needs a new model for drinking water infrastructure, one that is local, resilient, digitally connected and significantly more sustainable than traditional alternatives."

Following several years of technology development and validation, the company is now entering a new phase focused on commercial deployment and scaling.

First commercial orders are expected to be signed shortly, while the sales pipeline continues to strengthen across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

The company has recently strengthened its leadership team by appointing Matthias Riehle, former Chairman and CEO of Nestlé Waters Middle East and Asia, as Working Chairman. Given ongoing commercial discussions across multiple markets, Wayout believes it is well-positioned to accelerate the global deployment of its platform.

According to Rodrigo Verduzco, Deputy CEO, Wayout International:

“As we enter this next phase, our focus is on building the partnerships and market presence required to accelerate deployment at scale.

We believe Wayout is uniquely positioned to become a defining infrastructure platform for the future of drinking water, and this oversubscribed round is a strong validation of our vision, our team and the trust our investors and partners have placed in us.”

The proceeds will support Wayout's transition from technology development to commercial deployment, including executing its first commercial projects, continuing the platform's industrialisation, expanding strategic partnerships, and accelerating international market activities.