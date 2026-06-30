Nomerra raises $2 million to automate private market operations

Nomerra, an AI platform for private market operations, has raised $2 million in its first funding round. The round was led by 14Peaks Capital, with participation from Redstone Fintech and senior individuals from firms including KKR and Intapp.

The investment comes as private markets are expected to expand significantly over the coming years, while the operational infrastructure supporting the sector has not kept pace. Much of the industry's day-to-day work still relies on emails, PDFs, spreadsheets and disconnected systems, as firms face increasing pressure to manage growing operational complexity with a shrinking pool of qualified professionals.

Founded by Johannes Gebendorfer and Jakob Zacherl, Nomerra develops AI software to automate operational workflows across private markets. Unlike public markets, many processes remain fragmented, with limited standardisation and interoperability between systems. The same information is often manually re-entered across multiple applications, sometimes several times for a single transaction. At the same time, operations have become more complex due to new investor channels, more frequent reporting, evolving regulation, semi-liquid fund structures, evergreen vehicles and expansion into new asset classes.

Nomerra makes these workflows AI-native, starting with fund accounting, treasury and transfer agency. By integrating with firms' existing systems, its AI agents can access, validate and process data while following each firm's operating procedures.

Today, the idea that humans once routed every phone call manually seems absurd. Private market operations are approaching a similar turning point. In a few years, people will look back and wonder how this work was ever done by hand,

said Johannes Gebendorfer, co-founder and CEO of Nomerra.

Rather than replacing operational teams, Nomerra is designed to shift employees from preparing deliverables to reviewing them. AI agents execute workflows end-to-end before presenting outputs through review interfaces with a complete audit trail showing what was done, why each action was taken and where the underlying data originated.

The company will use the funding to expand its engineering team and accelerate product development to meet growing demand from asset servicers and asset managers across Europe and the United States.