HousApp secures €4.3 million to expand its AI platform for real estate agents

HousApp, the AI-powered platform designed to help real estate agents work more efficiently, has raised €4.3 million in a seed funding round led by venture capital firms Arches Capital and Antler, with participation from a group of angel investors.

Initially launched as a property viewing scheduler, HousApp has evolved into an AI assistant that helps real estate agents automate administrative tasks and manage their workflows, allowing them to spend more time with clients. The company aims to support agents throughout the entire sales process, from the first interaction with a seller to the completion of a property transaction.

Sebastiaan Kloppenborg, CEO of HousApp, said the company was founded to reduce the administrative burden on real estate agents and give them more time to focus on their clients. He added:

Our growth shows that the market is ready for a new generation of software. We are building HousApp into the platform where agents manage every step of their workflow, from first interaction with a seller to the final property transfer. The platform handles the heavy lifting, so agents can close deals faster.

Earlier this year, HousApp expanded its presence in the Dutch market through the acquisition of proptech company Friva. Today, the platform serves customers ranging from independent agents and boutique agencies to large brokerage chains.

The funding will support product development, strengthen HousApp's engineering team and accelerate the company's expansion as it continues to develop its AI-native platform for the real estate sector.