More deals, smaller rounds: European startup funding in June 2026

A total of 293 funding deals were announced in June, up from 258 in May, representing a 14 per cent increase in deal activity. Despite the higher number of transactions, European startups raised €8.3 billion, down from €10.5 billion in May, suggesting that June was characterised by a larger number of smaller funding rounds rather than the mega-deals seen the previous month.

Companies

Out of 293 deals in June, 16 companies raised more than €100 million each. The value of 29 deals remains undisclosed. The month's biggest deal came from Germany-based cognitive robotics company NEURA Robotics, which secured up to $1.4 billion in a Series C funding round.

Industries

Robotics was the leading sector by investment volume in European tech startups in June 2026, capturing 15.6 per cent of the month’s total funding, at €1.3 billion.

Countries

Germany emerged as the top fundraising market in June, securing €2.4 billion over 43 transactions.

Exits

Europe recorded 39 exit activities in May, with M&A activity characterised by strong cross-border consolidation across the region. Germany emerged as the largest source of acquisition targets, while France, the UK, and Germany were among the most active acquirors, highlighting the increasingly interconnected nature of Europe's tech ecosystem.

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