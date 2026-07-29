Qureight secures $20M Series B to expand AI-powered imaging platform for clinical trials

Qureight, an end-to-end imaging company that provides enterprise-grade imaging and precision endpoints for clinical trials with a focus on lung and heart disease, today announced it has raised $20 million in a Series B financing, led by Molten Ventures. Existing investors Hargreave Hale AIM VCT, XTX Ventures, Guinness Ventures, Meltwind, and Ascension also participated in the round. This brings the company's funding to over €27 million.



The company is building an AI imaging laboratory to house Qureight’s 3D chest imaging Foundation Model, significantly reducing both the data requirement and the time needed to develop new disease models.

The Qureight platform includes:

Global imaging CRO services to improve image handling in clinical trials and support rapid site onboarding and patient inclusion decisions.

Proprietary AI Lung image biomarkers enable the quantification of compartment-specific structural changes that indicate disease progression in a clinical trial.

Data science products, including synthetic control arms that enable comparisons to real trial arms, reducing study costs and duration.

The funding will allow Qureight to bring new products to market in new disease areas where there is high demand for advanced imaging analytics to improve clinical trial design: asthma, pulmonary hypertension, bronchiectasis, and drug-induced lung toxicity.



The new disease models will complement Qureight’s existing models in lung fibrosis and expand the Company’s market reach, solidifying its position as a leading imaging company with an end-to-end, regulatory-compliant, disease-agnostic clinical trials platform.



Qureight’s services are already being utilised by biopharma partners, providing real-time insights and precision endpoints to accelerate clinical trials in a number of fibrotic lung diseases.

According to Dr Muhunthan Thillai, MD, PhD, Co-founder and CEO, Qureight:



“We are excited to bring on Molten Ventures to lead this new financing round and for Dr Inga Deakin to join our Board of Directors.

I also welcome Anna Salim of Hargreave Hale to the Board, and thank all of our existing investors who participated in this round. Their ongoing support reflects the confidence in both our enterprise-grade imaging platform, and our world-class team to address a critical demand to accelerate clinical trials.”



He also notes that expanding the company’s 3D imaging deep learning models with its new AI laboratory will complement our existing dominance in lung fibrosis, allow it to enter new markets, and solidify its leadership position in the lung and heart imaging CRO market.”

Dr Inga Deakin PhD, Partner, Molten Ventures, added: