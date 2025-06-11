Perci Health secures £3M to expand AI-powered virtual cancer clinic

Virtual cancer clinic Perci Health has raised £7.7 million funding, after closing a new £3 million round, doubling the original £1.5 million target.

This includes a £295,000 investment from Macmillan Cancer Support, further solidifying the charity’s belief in Perci Health’s mission to radically transform cancer care. Guinness Ventures and Conduit Fund have joined existing investors Octopus Ventures and 35 of the UK’s leading oncologists and cancer surgeons in backing Perci Health.

Founded by two passionate female healthcare innovators, Perci Health is redefining how cancer is managed, from prevention through to treatment and recovery.

The company combines the latest technology with expert care from a multi-specialist team including nurses, dietitians, physiotherapists, psychologists and more, to create life-changing outcomes for people impacted by cancer and their families.

“We’re incredibly impressed by the way Perci Health is tackling the gaps in cancer care with a human-first, tech-enabled model,” said Chantal Cox, Investor at Octopus Ventures.

“This approach not only addresses pressing healthcare needs but also delivers measurable impact in terms of both clinical outcomes and cost-efficiency, which is vital for scaling the model across more insurers, employers, and health systems.”

With 100 per cent of directors, 80 per cent of its leadership team and 60 per cent of its executive board composed of women, Perci Health stands as one of the few UK scale-ups with an all-female founding team.

Despite the fact that less than 2 per cent of venture capital goes to female-led teams, Perci Health has raised twice the average deal size for UK female-led startups in each of its funding rounds.

“Our mission to close the cancer care gap is powered by an outstanding team who are deeply committed to transforming the cancer care experience,” said Kelly McCabe, co-founder and CEO of Perci Health.

“This investment will allow us to continue pioneering a model of care that integrates digital innovation with compassionate, specialist-led support, providing better outcomes for everyone living with and beyond cancer.”

Perci Health tackles UK's 25-year lag in cancer outcomes

In the UK, cancer outcomes lag up to 25 years behind European peers, with 41 per cent of staged diagnoses being at a late stage in England and around a third of eligible people missing critical screening appointments for breast, bowel and cervical cancer.

Improving these outcomes will require collaboration across the government, NHS, private insurers, charities, and employers, and Perci Health’s model addresses these gaps by offering comprehensive care that spans prevention, early detection, treatment navigation, symptom management, and survivorship care.

“We know that cancer doesn’t stop when treatment ends. In fact, that’s often when people need the most support. Perci Health’s AI-driven platform ensures truly personalised care, enabling people to access the right support at the right time,” said Morgan Fitzsimons, co-founder and Chief Customer Officer.

The funds will also enable Perci Health to expand its partnerships with employers and insurers, ensuring that more people have access to its cancer care services.

Perci’s model empowers working-age individuals living with and beyond cancer to regain their independence and financial stability, whilst delivering benefits not only for individuals and employers, but also contributing to national efforts to reduce economic inactivity due to ill health.

According to Lisa Fox, Head of co-investment at Guinness Ventures, Perci Health is addressing one of the biggest and most underserved challenges in cancer care: how we support people after treatment ends.

“Their model combines clinical rigour with scalable technology, delivering meaningful outcomes not just for patients, but also for employers, insurers, and the broader healthcare ecosystem.”

“Supporting businesses that are developing scalable, meaningful impact in healthcare is a priority for us,” said Eva-Maria Dimitriadis, Managing Partner at Conduit Fund.

“Further, as a female-led business ourselves — with a majority female investment team — we know female founders statistically find it considerably more difficult to raise from VCs. We believe investing in female founders is not just the right thing to do, but it gives us access to exceptional opportunities that others overlook. 42 per cent of companies we have invested in have at least one female founder and we are thrilled to add Perci Health to that list.”

Redefining long-term cancer care

Perci Health’s ultimate goal is to radically improve global cancer outcomes by delivering Supportive Cancer Care through a digital, AI-native care model.

With the number of people living with cancer set to rise dramatically, it’s essential to address long-term survivorship care needs with scalable, tech-enabled solutions that improve both patient outcomes and economic efficiency for health systems. With a rapidly expanding team of over 85 specialists, Perci Health is poised to lead the charge in ensuring that people living with cancer receive the holistic, specialised support they deserve.

“With more people living with cancer, there’s an urgent need for healthcare solutions that cater to long-term survivorship,” concludes McCabe.