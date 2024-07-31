Shot Scope secures $8.5M for golf improvement tech

Golf improvement startup Shot Scope has secured $8.5 million in Series B funding, accelerating its offering of acclaimed products and game-improving data to over 60 million golfers worldwide.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Edinburgh, Shot Scope offers a range of products that improve the way golfers access distances on the golf course, through both GPS wearables and laser rangefinders.

Its shot tracking devices record over 100 statistics, enabling every golfer to analyse their round, know their game, and help shoot lower scores. Hundreds of thousands of golfers worldwide have used the devices.

Further, Shot Scope's mobile app and web dashboard is home to many free-to-access features for its users.

Guinness Ventures, which invested $4 million, led the funding.

"This investment accelerates our mission to deliver game improvement technology to 60 million golfers worldwide. Throughout 2024, we plan to invest in infrastructure across North America and beyond to support our retail and distribution partners," says David Hunter, Founder and CEO of Shot Scope.

"Golf has experienced a huge change in the past five years, as people of all ages and demographics are entering the sport. With Shot Scope, they can improve quickly and enjoy the game they love even more."

Adam Barker, Guinness Ventures, added:

"Shot Scope's innovative product and software suite is meeting strong market demand, positioning the company for significant domestic and international expansion. As lead investor, we are thrilled to support Shot Scope at this inflection point further and to continue being a part of its exciting growth journey."

Lead image: Shot Scope rangefinder. Photo: uncredited.